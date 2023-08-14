I renew Osimhen, it’s done! Here are the details on the maxi-engagement and clause

It is made for the renewal of Victor Osimhen’s contract. According to market expert Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky, only the Nigerian’s signature is missing for the official status, but all the details have been sorted out in the last few hours: the new deadline will be 2026 and the Nigerian will receive more than 10 million net. There won’t be a double clause, one for Europe and one for Saudi Arabia, but only one and that the first year will not be valid for Italy. The amount of this clause will be approximately 150 million.

