I Rockets cedono Usman Garuba e TyTy Washington agli Hawks

The Houston Rockets are trading big man Usman Garuba and guard TyTy Washington to the Atlanta Hawks along with two future second-round picks and approximately $1.1 million in exchange for the rights to Alpha Kaba.

The news was reported by Shams Charania and Lauren Williams.

The Texan team frees up two places on the roster and around 5 million in wages (is the assault on a big man planned after the flop in the race against Lopez?), while Atlanta makes a low-cost bet on the ex Real Madrid big man and on guard from Kentucky.

