The Houston Rockets seem to have abandoned the James Harden dream.

In fact, the Texan franchise has turned its attention to Fred VanVleet, second ESPN.

Harden was interested in a return to Houston but his desire is at the same time to arrive in a team capable of competing for the title.

According to Law Murray, the Clippers are the team most likely to get James Harden right now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook