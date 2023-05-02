«I see how the opponents shoot»- breaking latest news

Of Lorenzo Nicolao

The save on Maddison in the salvation match against Leicester was decisive. Among the precedents, the final of the 2020 European Championships against Italy and the 2018 World Cup against Colombia

Among the most closely contested games of the 34th day of the Premier League, Leicester and Everton drew 2-2 in a very significant postponement for the salvation challenge (in 2016 the home team graduated as champions of England for the first time by beating the Toffees , thus conquering completely different sporting objectives). The protagonist between the posts is Jordan Pickford, the 29-year-old goalkeeper who also defends the goal for the English national team. The extreme defender hypnotizes opposing striker James Maddison that from the spot he can’t corner the ball and it’s done save a penalty that could have been decisive for the fate of the match in added time in the first half, before Iwobi’s equalizer in the second half.

The secret in the bottle The secret of Pickford, goalkeeper not gifted with a particular technique, rather with a great preparation on the eve of each match, his… water bottle. Not because it contains a particular supplement, but because of the notes he writes every time.

Special water bottle

With a wealth of statistics, Pickford writes down the preferences of the opponents' penalty takers every match. In the case of Leicester on the bottle of Everton's number 1 could be read: Tielemans100% of penalties taken to the right of the goalkeeper, Vardy 30-20-50, with preference to the left of the opposing goalkeeper, Maddison, 60% of the spot shots in the center. Just like this Pickford he remained stationary and blocked the ball with a decisive save in a delicate moment of the match.

“It looks like a poker bet, but it’s just homework” Interviewed after the match, since the cameras had noticed the goalkeeper’s original notes on the bottle, Pickford replied as follows: «I have all the details on the main shooters. Maddison will learn his lesson, mine looks like a poker game, but in reality it’s nothing strange, I just did my homework to prepare for the game ». Not all the fans and commentators took very well the answers of the goalkeeper, very exalted while he was talking about the save he had made. «Arrogant statements, he didn’t win anything – someone said – So much enthusiasm for a challenge to salvation when he did the only thing he was called to do at that moment? Everton are not fighting for any title and are still in the relegation zone».

Previous Pickford's water bottle technique is however quite consolidated, although it has not always brought him luck, as in the case of the 2020 European final (summer 2021) against Roberto Mancini's national team. In the sequence of penalties that ultimately saw the Azzurri triumph, the English goalkeeper had prepared in the same way, with the notes written on the water bottle. He has so neutralized the shots of Belotti and Jorginho, but the saves weren't enough due to mistakes by his teammates. The English goalkeeper had even taken note of the "jump" of the Brazilian naturalized Italian midfielder, an element that allowed him to understand where to dive. He fared better during the 2018 World Cup, when England eliminated Colombia on penalties in the round of 16. Pickford saved only Bacca's shot, enough to take the team to the quarterfinals against Sweden, after pinning everything in the same way. On the first few occasions he had managed to hide the "magic canteen" in the towel, even though he checked it from time to time.

Will the opponents change their strategy? In the case of the match against Leicester, the secret was revealed as a real constant, not only in knockout matches. Between now and the end of the current season, who knows if for Pickford having admitted his “trick” will be an extra weapon for the next penalty takers who will face him from the penalty spot, perhaps changing their strategy compared to Maddison.