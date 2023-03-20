The defense of the title is moving away from Pilsen. Even before the break due to the autumn World Cup, it led the league with a lead of two points over Slavia and seven over Sparta. Since then, she scored only three wins and one draw in eight duels. On Sunday, Viktorka fell at home with Bohemians and the top of the table escapes her. The question arises as to whether the situation of the West Bohemians would not be solved by changing coach Michal Bílek. “Perhaps the fact that they played in the basic group of the Champions League also affected Pilsen. She’s running out of energy. But I certainly stand behind the coach,” former representative Jan Koller said in the Přímák program of the Sport.cz website.

