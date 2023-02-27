Of Sports editorial team

The Milan striker played twenty minutes but is ready to play full games: If you only play a few minutes you’re a finished player. I always want to be there. If I’m fine, I’m the strongest of all

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to the field after 280 days. Twenty minutes to participate in Milan’s 2-0 victory against Atalanta. At the end of the match he presented himself to the microphones of Sky and immediately a curtain with Massimo Ambrosini. He read the message that his former teammate sent him at the end of the match (My friend, I’m very happy for you. I saw you free in your movements. A hug) and he replied: Thanks love.

always the Ibra, smiling and ironic. Her face darkens only when she recalls the struggles of recovery: I had physical problems – he said – but also my head. Mino’s passing was painful. Then again to talk about the game: I came back to help this team, but I don’t want to play just a few minutes. I want to play full games, who only plays a finite player at the end. He jokes about De ketelaere: Yes, to help him I can give him my salary, or even my house !. He certainly never lacked spirit, just as he didn’t lack the class and technique that were seen again on the pitch in the few minutes he played.

On the renewal of Leao, finally: I lowered my salary to give it to him, joked Zlatan, who then grimaced when asked whether it was done or not. A look that knows we see, not yet.