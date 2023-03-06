Home Sports «I suspended a psychiatric drug and collapsed»- breaking latest news
Sports

«I suspended a psychiatric drug and collapsed»- breaking latest news

by admin
«I suspended a psychiatric drug and collapsed»- breaking latest news

After much silence, inferences and assumptions Fedez has returned to talk on social media to tell “the two shitty months I lived”. Other than a crisis with Chiara Ferragni. She immediately clarifies: Â «They’re filmed rumors about mine family which are not trueÂ».

Then he rewinds the tape to when it all begins: ‘As soon as I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer — however privileged I may be — I experienced a very traumatic event and only today I realized how much I have not taken care of my mental health and relied only on psychiatric drugs… In January I was prescribed this very strong antidepressant psychiatric drug who changed me, stirred me so much and also gave me very strong side effects from a physical point of view to the point of causing nervous tics in my mouth and preventing me from speaking freely. I was running important risks and therefore I had to suspend it suddenly, without climbing it and this caused me the so-called rebound effect: something I don’t wish on anyone. Besides teasing me a very important fog on a cognitive level, it gave me severe muscle spasms to the legs that prevented me from walking for several days, very intense dizzinessincredible headaches, terrible nausea up to lose 5 kilos in 4 days. Not a good thing.’ These are the reasons – explains the rapper – why he suspended his work commitments: “I had to desert the Lol press conference and I was unable to attend the trial for the Corinaldo massacre”.

Now it’s fine, but not very well: “To date I’m not 100%, I still have dizziness, hot spots, sweats, but day after day I improve”. Fedez is movedinterrupts the video for tears and resumes: «I lived a very unhappy period that made me understand many things… It made me realize how much I want to focus on my mental health and my family». Above all thank his wife, Clare Ferragni: â€œIn this period every but was said my wife is the only person who has been by my side. I’m sorry you had to suffer a storm of m. totally undeserved media coverage». She addresses her followers: Â «Take care of your mental health, your wounds; if you don’t do it, it will be your wounds that need to be healed». He reiterates: Â «This is the summary of my two months of m. I still wanted to thank my wife, she had to look after a whole family and me, it’s not at all obvious. I am a lucky man.’ To close the stories two intertwined hands: hers and Chiara’s. There is time for the crisis.

See also  Defense and no break the Expo Inox is unleashed and Milanotre asphalts

You may also like

Nordic World Ski Championships: Looking back between jubilation...

Veroni Official Italian Charcuterie Sponsor del BNP Paribas...

NHL | Forward O’Reilly will miss Toronto for...

Sassuolo-Cremonese: video, goals and highlights

Frankfurt wants to retain coach Glasner in the...

Serie A: Sassuolo-Cremonese 3-2 – Football

torino-bologna Serie A, results in real time

Violence, police in action and racism. Queuing fans...

UCLA surges to No. 2 behind Houston in...

Ligament surgery ends Neymar’s season prematurely

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy