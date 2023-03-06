After much silence, inferences and assumptions Fedez has returned to talk on social media to tell “the two shitty months I lived”. Other than a crisis with Chiara Ferragni. She immediately clarifies: Â «They’re filmed rumors about mine family which are not trueÂ».

Then he rewinds the tape to when it all begins: ‘As soon as I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer — however privileged I may be — I experienced a very traumatic event and only today I realized how much I have not taken care of my mental health and relied only on psychiatric drugs… In January I was prescribed this very strong antidepressant psychiatric drug who changed me, stirred me so much and also gave me very strong side effects from a physical point of view to the point of causing nervous tics in my mouth and preventing me from speaking freely. I was running important risks and therefore I had to suspend it suddenly, without climbing it and this caused me the so-called rebound effect: something I don’t wish on anyone. Besides teasing me a very important fog on a cognitive level, it gave me severe muscle spasms to the legs that prevented me from walking for several days, very intense dizzinessincredible headaches, terrible nausea up to lose 5 kilos in 4 days. Not a good thing.’ These are the reasons – explains the rapper – why he suspended his work commitments: “I had to desert the Lol press conference and I was unable to attend the trial for the Corinaldo massacre”.