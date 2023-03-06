After much silence, inferences and assumptions Fedez has returned to talk on social media to tell “the two shitty months I lived”. Other than a crisis with Chiara Ferragni. She immediately clarifies: Â «They’re filmed rumors about mine family which are not trueÂ».
Then he rewinds the tape to when it all begins: ‘As soon as I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer — however privileged I may be — I experienced a very traumatic event and only today I realized how much I have not taken care of my mental health and relied only on psychiatric drugs… In January I was prescribed this very strong antidepressant psychiatric drug who changed me, stirred me so much and also gave me very strong side effects from a physical point of view to the point of causing nervous tics in my mouth and preventing me from speaking freely. I was running important risks and therefore I had to suspend it suddenly, without climbing it and this caused me the so-called rebound effect: something I don’t wish on anyone. Besides teasing me a very important fog on a cognitive level, it gave me severe muscle spasms to the legs that prevented me from walking for several days, very intense dizzinessincredible headaches, terrible nausea up to lose 5 kilos in 4 days. Not a good thing.’ These are the reasons – explains the rapper – why he suspended his work commitments: “I had to desert the Lol press conference and I was unable to attend the trial for the Corinaldo massacre”.
Now it’s fine, but not very well: “To date I’m not 100%, I still have dizziness, hot spots, sweats, but day after day I improve”. Fedez is movedinterrupts the video for tears and resumes: «I lived a very unhappy period that made me understand many things… It made me realize how much I want to focus on my mental health and my family». Above all thank his wife, Clare Ferragni: â€œIn this period every but was said my wife is the only person who has been by my side. I’m sorry you had to suffer a storm of m. totally undeserved media coverage». She addresses her followers: Â «Take care of your mental health, your wounds; if you don’t do it, it will be your wounds that need to be healed». He reiterates: Â «This is the summary of my two months of m. I still wanted to thank my wife, she had to look after a whole family and me, it’s not at all obvious. I am a lucky man.’ To close the stories two intertwined hands: hers and Chiara’s. There is time for the crisis.