38 registered in the competitive sector, followed by the three technicians. Ondablu officially presented itself to families and their supporters at the dawn of the new competitive season.

In detail, the association that manages the swimming pools of Santa Giustina and Pedavena will have its own teams led by Mara Grelloni as head of the sector and coach of the category athletes, namely Boys, Juniors, Cadets and Seniors. Flanked by Marco Zandomeneghi, coach of the Beginners A and B sector and athletic trainer and Fiorella Da Canal, assistant coach. The secretariat is entrusted to Emanuela Bittante. The president Angelo Paganin took the opportunity to publicly deliver a plaque to Grelloni and Bittante as recognition of the company to the two athletes who won a medal at the last European masters in Rome. Athletes and parents were also reminded that the company has adhered to the Veneto Charter of Values ​​since 2018. In all, the athletes registered this year by the company in the youth competitive sector are 38: 21 in the category and 17 beginners A and B.

The entire activity of the competitive sector is possible in addition to the direct commitment of Ondablu also thanks to the support of companies and firms that believe it is positive to invest in youth sport. Among others, the main sponsors are Tonin Gomme, Unifarco, Sportissimo, Reale Mutua of Feltre, Pulitalia, Pub Vecchio and Nuovo of Feltre. The chairman Paganin together with the members of the board of directors of the company Francesca Dal Pan, Vania Pollet and Ermes Paganin have communicated that even with the difficulties of the “expensive bills” and in a period in which the pandemic has not yet completely emerged, the company is striving to maintain all activities including competitive sports.

They also illustrated the significance behind managing a public facility, in addition to the efforts made together with the municipal owners of the facilities in order to ensure the opening of the same.