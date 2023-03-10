Home Sports I take a technician when I want
Draymond Green “let down” Dillon Brooks. After exchanging media jabs, Brooks expected to continue the one-on-one conversation when the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Golden State Warriors.

The opportunity arose when Brooks stole the ball and hit a layup to Green’s face late in the second quarter, resulting in a chest-to-chest attempt that Green rejected.

At the time, Green said nothing. “I wanted that play, just to see what she would say,” Brooks confirmed following the Grizzlies’ win. “But he didn’t say anything, which is fine. I expected him to talk a little more ”.

After the match, Green ignored questions about Brooks. “He thought it was going to lure me into a trap, like he does,” Green said. “I take technical fouls when I want to take them. I don’t get dragged into a technical foul by others. So, I think that’s the difference between me and him. If I did that to him, it would be a double technical foul, because he would hit back. But it’s not a double technical foul, because I didn’t answer. One of us is provocable, one of us is not.”

