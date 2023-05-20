I take most of the responsibility for this defeat

In Kaunas, the big flop is called Nikola Mirotic: the Montenegrin recorded his sixth appearance – and also the sixth time he has failed to lift the EuroLeague.

Mirotic made three Final Four appearances for Real Madrid (2011, 2013, 2014) and lost them before Los Blancos won their first year without him, in 2015. Upon his return from the NBA, he amassed three more appearances with the FC Barcelona (2021-23) and has not lifted the coveted trophy in any of them.

This new defeat against Madrid on Friday night leaves him in a difficult position, possibly posting the worst performance of his career. He finished with three points, scoring the first with just 4:20 minutes left in the game. His shooting percentages were horrendous: 1/10 in field shooting, including a lousy 0/7 from three-point range.

“I finish with -2 in the Performance Index Rating, the third worst number of my EuroLeague career, and I’ve lost all the fights inside and outside the box,” admitted Mirotic.

The 2022 EuroLeague MVP spoke minutes after the game to Spanish broadcaster DAZN, accepting his share of responsibility for the loss and elimination.

“Congratulations to Real Madrid, they played a great match,” Mirotic said.

“I take a lot of responsibility for this defeat,” he continued.

“I haven’t been at the level that was expected, I haven’t been able to help the team. I feel very bad. I tell our fans I’m sorry, thank you for supporting us and coming here.”

Mirotic, 32, admitted he probably won’t have many more opportunities to win the title.

“We know how difficult it is to reach the Final Four. It’s a very tough day,” she concluded.