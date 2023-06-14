Home » “I thought about suicide, I was in a psychiatric clinic after Wimbledon 2019”- breaking latest news
"I thought about suicide, I was in a psychiatric clinic after Wimbledon 2019"

“I thought about suicide, I was in a psychiatric clinic after Wimbledon 2019”- breaking latest news
Of Maria Strada

The Australian, known bad boy, lost against Nadal, who voluntarily hit with a ball: I was already depressed, I was cutting my wrists. Then the clinic to solve my problems

Nick Kyrgios been hospitalized in a psychiatric hospital and he had meditated on suicide during the Wimbledon tournament in 2019. The one in which he literally took on voluntary balls Rafa Nadal who was beating him in the second round.

The Australian, who in 2022 will be a finalist beaten only by the implacable Djokovic, famous for his impromptu reactions and his excesses. She had already spoken of his suicidal thoughts, in February of that year, also offering herself as a sidekick for anyone with similar problems, but never from the psychiatric hospital. He did it now, in a new episode of the Break Point series, aired on Netflix from June 21st, anticipated by the newspaper The Australian.

During the now famous match against Rafa, Nick wore a showy covering gauze on his right arm: now he explains that it covered scars, due to a gesture of self-harm: Hor drank alcohol, got into drugs, distanced myself from my family and loved ones. I lost at Wimbledon and when I woke up my dad was sitting on my bed crying. That was the click, I said to myself “Ok, I can’t continue like this”. I ended up in a psychiatric ward in London to sort out my problems.

The depression a disease that ravages the brains of its victims, and Kyrgios knows it well. He was then fortunate to have fully recoveredand in the right direction, to put it in his words.

returned to competition this week in Stuttgart after a knee injury that hit him in January. Running out of form, he was beaten by Chinese Yibing Wu (64th) 7-5, 6-3 in just over an hour.

June 14, 2023 (change June 14, 2023 | 23:18)

