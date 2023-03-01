Of Salvatore Riggio

The victim is an organized crime man whose body, hidden at the bottom of Lake Geneva, has not been found. The identity of the perpetrator is not yet known: he should be a former midfielder who played in the French second division

Football and crime news. a story that comes from Switzerland, where a former footballer has confessed to having committed a murder. To tell the story the newspaper Tribune de Genvealthough the identity of the perpetrator is still kept secret. Rewinding the tape, the facts date back to June 16, 2018, almost five years ago. The sportsman, involved in drug trafficking, was supposed to receive a delivery of drugs in Spain, but in that operation he ended up to attack and kill an organized crime figure in Lyon, in France, for a story of unpaid debts. It was the former player who told everything to the investigators, revealing that he had acted during a scuffle in his parents’ cellar, near Lyon. The murder weapon was a previously purchased baseball bat.

Who the victim? A 44-year-old organized crime man. His body was taken to Lancy, where he resided. Having failed to bury him, he allegedly left him for a few days in the trunk of his car, wrapped in a sleeping bag. And from now on the facts have an even more mysterious outline. Because from his story, the murderer explained that he went to Villeneuve, in the Canton of Vaud, and that he transported the body on a rubber dinghy, rowing for at least two hours in Lake Geneva, before throwing it into the water — weighed down by 50 kilos — to hide it forever at the bottom. See also Olympics, the new minister Abodi doubles: he will have the proxies of Milan-Cortina

The body has not yet been found, but the investigators have managed to find confirmation of the story of the murderer. Like buying an inflatable canoe and paddle from a store. For this reason, the alleged assassin will in any case be tried from 9 to 12 May at the Court of Assizes of Lyon, considering the evidence gathered to be more than sufficient. The killer is supposed to be a former defensive midfielderwho played — among others — for Lancy FC and FC Aigle, after making his debut in the French second division.