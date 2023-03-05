Of Salvatore Riggio

Former striker Tot Schillaci protagonist in Beijing Express: A year ago I was diagnosed with colorectal cancer. I underwent two operations. I was at the clinic the day Messina Denaro was arrested for treatment. TV my revenge on the disease

From March 9 his old fans will be able to see Tot Schillacithe driver of Azeglio Vicini’s national team in Italy ’90, grappling with Beijing Express (reality show broadcast by Sky) together with his wife (there are two other sports couples, Federica Pellegrini and her husband Matteo Giunta on one side, Martina Colombari – wife of Costacurta — and his son Achilles on the other). For the former blue striker, who made an entire population dream in the summer of almost 33 years ago, it wasn’t an easy time. He spoke about it for the first time Sports week: A year ago in January they found colorectal cancer, in February they operated on me for the first time, two months after the second. And for this reason that on January 16 – the day of the capture of the fugitive of Cosa Nostra, Matthew Messina Money — Schillaci was also in the La Maddalena clinic in Palermo, specialized in oncological treatments.

Schillaci and the arrest of Messina Denaro: Thought of an attack It was 8.15, I was waiting for my checkup because I’m being treated there. I had just finished breakfast at the bar, in an instant I found myself surrounded by hooded people with drawn weapons. I thought about an attack. Then the carabinieri qualified, but for a moment I and those around me were frightened, there was confusion, he added. It’s still: A person like Messina Denaro who circulates calmly around the city and goes to the clinic like any ordinary citizen makes me think

. I have my own theory, but it’s welcome if a problem that has been dragging on for 30 years is solved. I certainly adore Palermo and it bothers me a lot to see it associated only with crime because it offers so many beautiful things. We need to invest in neighborhoods, taking young people off the streets. I took over a sports center, the Louis Ribolla, in a popular area, precisely to give back something of what the city gave me. I have only one regret left: never having worn the Palermo shirt. I would have done it for free too. See also Martinez explains the rude gesture during the awards ceremony: 'I did it because...'

TV a revenge on the disease Then he also talked about Beijing Express: When the proposal arrives, I have doubts because I knew it would be tough. Doctors tell me “You are cured, take your life back”. Barbara, my wife, insists. I only say yes because she would have been with me. This adventure was a revenge on the disease and on what she had brought with her: depression and thoughts of death. India? Devastating impact. I was expecting an India of colors and scents, I found a lot of poverty. Traffic, dirt, open-air toilets, stinks everywhere, ragged, barefoot children. But people have a big heart: they host you, they offer you food. I showed my photo in the national team, I was recognized and they gave me directions on where to go.

Finally, a few words on the world of football: Football has changed for the worse, we play too much, there is no attachment to the shirt anymore, it’s all based on money. Players make fewer sacrifices, at 14 they get lost because they don’t want to give up certain distractions. You reach the top too quickly, but the technical level, even in the youth sectors, has dropped a lot. There is very little talent. And too soon you get to the national team. Once upon a time, the blue shirt was the career award; today, with so few Italians in Serie A, Mancini is forced to fish everywhere, even abroad and in Serie B. Where do you want to go this way?.