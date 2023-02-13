The former Bari and Turin footballer confesses his fears to “Process 7 Gold”: “I entrust myself to God”

After the words of Dino Baggio on doping in the world of football and after Vialli’s death, Massimo Brambati, former prosecutor and former Serie A footballer with Bari and Turin, declared to “Process 7 Gold”: “I’m afraid too, twenty years ago I said it and received a letter from Figc who threatened me because I said on TV that I took Micoren like candy and had exceptional performances. Those of the Hyenas came to the house. I took the anemina before the match. I felt the effect, in fact it accelerated my heartbeat and my reflexes. For what I took and what they put in front of me, I’m scared. I was 20 and so I took them without asking for anything. There were coaches who would get pissed if you didn’t get a drip the night before the game. Now I entrust myself to God».