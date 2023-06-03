“I want to win again here” – breaking latest news

Of Carlos Passerini and Arianna Ravelli

Rafa Leao’s new contract provides for a salary of 5 million plus bonuses and a clause of 175 million. The next renewal will be that of Maignan

The social image chosen by AC Milan is a surfboard to announce Leao’s contract renewal, as if to say: off on the crest of the wave. He’s OK: just like surfers, the strong ones, but now it’s Rafa’s turn to go and find the breakwater, letting his arms go, even when he doesn’t really feel like it, as still happens too many times. In short, now it’s up to him, because Milan has done his part, guaranteeing him a star salary of 5 million net per season which with bonuses easily reach 7. The agreement expires in 2028, with a release clause of 175 million which protects the club from yet another zero-euro talent drain, after the cases of Donnarumma, Kessie and Calhanoglu. It was time: Leao is a fundamental asset, just to keep him the company policy of the salary cap of 4.5 million should also be waived, which moreover allowed – together with virtuous management and marketing growth – to close the last half-yearly financial statements with a profit of around ten million.

«The renewal was what I wanted and I told everyone: thanks to Milan for the effort — Rafael smiled MilanTv —. I want to win a lot, trying again the emotion I felt when we won the Scudetto, because that's where I saw the size of this club which is enormous». It was a long and tiring negotiation, with too many subjects that increased the confusion and slowed down the signing, but in the end Leao too made the right choice, from a personal point of view: here he will have time to grow and try to correct those defects that they still don't allow him to be a full champion. In the Premier League they certainly wouldn't have put him at the center of the project, with all the risks involved. It's when he really understood this scenario that the boy chose to renew. If he really wants to go to England sooner or later, as he mentioned in the last interview, if he deserves it. And above all, Milan will be able to monetize the sale.

Leao’s is only the latest signing in chronological order of the renewal plan, after Hernandez (expires 2026), Tonali (2027), Bennacer (2027) and Giroud (2024).The next dossier is that of Maignan: he earns 2.8 million until 2026

, but after these two sensational seasons, a raise is needed to drive away the many suitors. A real negotiation has not yet been started, but there is confidence: he has already said he wants to stay for a long time.

In addition to medium-long term strategies, however, there is already the urgency of next season, with the confirmed Pioli’s team that will inevitably be revolutionized with 5-6-7 new signings, to avoid too many difficulties this year, with an ineffective summer market that conditioned the race on both fronts. It shouldn’t happen again. The budget will be around 50 millionto which it will be added the plus of the transfers of some redundancies such as Origi and Rebic, Ballo-Touré and Bakayoko, as well as savings on some heavy signings that can be reinvested.

Maldini will have to be good: if there's one thing more important than buying well, it's selling well. The role of the dt will be one of the issues that will be addressed with Cardinale, the American patron of RedBird, in the next fundamental summit. It cannot be excluded that it may already be next week, after Verona. Several issues on the table. The Milan of the future takes shape. With pride in the results achieved so far. But also with the awareness that to continue to grow it will be necessary to treasure the mistakes.