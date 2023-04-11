Of Monica Scozzafava

The Napoli coach thus ends the two quarrels with the Rossoneri manager Maldini and the City coach Guardiola. On Pep: Everything I know I learned from him, I hope we’ll soon have a laugh over a Turkish coffee

Spalletti throws the positioning of all the cameras in the San Siro press room into a tailspin, shifting attention away from the match. And he graduates once again as the most effective of communicators. He expects the questions about Maldini (the dispute in the Maradona tunnel 15 days ago) and those about Guardiola (who called him grumpy). And then he decided to make peace with both of them. How? About Maldini ready to reveal an anecdote from 2020: I watched the games from home, among the ancient oaks where there are very high stairs and where I have my collection of shirts. The first two are by Paolo Maldini and Daniele De Rossi. He thus explains the esteem I have for Paolo and adds a background story from when he was at the Zenith. We had qualified for the Champions League, the club asked me for the name of an Italian executive with an international profile, I immediately named him. I called him but he had other things in the pipeline at the time and he said no. I’m sorry that after that spat at the Maradona we didn’t say goodbye, it’s all over for me.