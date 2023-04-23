I was almost by the hoof, said the hero from Hradec Králové, who thwarted the golden celebrations

When he gave a television interview after the match as the author of the winning goal, a muscular man in white gloves was right around him carrying a wrapped cup for the extra-league champion. “I didn’t even notice him because I was concentrating on not messing up something on TV. I don’t really need those interviews,” smiled Radovan Pavlík. But he had to undergo them, because it was this Hradec Králové attacker who thwarted Třinec’s impending crowning with a goal in extra time and returned the final to Hradec Králové.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

