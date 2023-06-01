Home » I was wondering, why me?
Sports

I was wondering, why me?

by admin
I was wondering, why me?

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. admitted there were moments of doubt as he had his third back surgery in five years. Porter wondered, “Why me?” while he waited for that third surgery.

“For many players, a surgery like this means the end of their careers,” says Porter Jr. “I thought I was through everything, and now I have to have a third surgery? I don’t know if anyone has ever played – especially at my young age – after three back surgeries.”

“I was really fed up,” his words.

Porter Jr. made a comeback and was a key player in the Nuggets’ run to the 2023 NBA Finals

See also  Derby d'Italia from inside or outside Losers say goodbye to the Scudetto

You may also like

Spanish Grand Prix: Fernando Alonso says F1 is...

Due to pyrotechnics with Pilsen, Slavia will pay...

FA Cup final: A Manchester City fan and...

NBA: Denver and Miami beckon historic titles

French Open 2023 results: Iga Swiatek and Elena...

Korean Football Association: Sun Junhao should not be...

Amandine Henry leaves OL Women after fifteen years...

Know the new gameplay of Genting in advance,...

Turin on a Scottish talent, Roma are looking...

The second round is good, but I wanted...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy