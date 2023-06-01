I was wondering, why me?

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. admitted there were moments of doubt as he had his third back surgery in five years. Porter wondered, “Why me?” while he waited for that third surgery.

“For many players, a surgery like this means the end of their careers,” says Porter Jr. “I thought I was through everything, and now I have to have a third surgery? I don’t know if anyone has ever played – especially at my young age – after three back surgeries.”

“I was really fed up,” his words.

Porter Jr. made a comeback and was a key player in the Nuggets’ run to the 2023 NBA Finals