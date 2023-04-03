I welcome the Asian Games in the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Community｜Review of the Spring Fun Games

Source: Zhejiang Online





Correspondent Xu Lijia

On the morning of April 2, Hangzhou Olympic Sports Community held a special spring fun sports meeting. As the first event in the series of activities of “I welcome the Asian Games in the Olympic Sports Community”, this event closely combines the elements of the Asian Games through interesting activities, leading more than a hundred residents on site to enter the Asian Games and experience the Asian Games together.

With yearning for spring and anticipation for the Asian Games, the residents posted their best wishes for the Asian Games on the sign-in wall. Every stroke, every word, is the enthusiasm and expectation for the Asian Games.

The aunts from the Art Club of the Olympic Sports Community brought an energetic dance “Waiting for You”, which slowly opened the curtain of this event.

At the beginning of the activity, under the command of professional coaches, the contestants first warmed up before the activity, and the children actively participated in it under the leadership of their parents. There are a total of 6 events in this sports meeting: throwing, volume, competition, physical fitness, manual, and boxing. For each event that is successfully clocked in, you can get an exclusive Asian Games stamp, and finally get a customized Asian Games gift according to the number collected!

“I want to exchange for lotus!” “Wow, the Chenchen I made really looks like”… The cheers and laughter came from the scene, and there was a long queue at the exchange office. It was so lively~

At the awards ceremony at the end of the event, Principal Li Wen and Vice Principal Lai Feng of the Olympic Sports Experimental Primary School, who provided support for the event, presented gifts to the families of the winners. While blessing them, they also affirmed their Asian Games sports spirit.

This fun sports meeting not only allowed us to gain knowledge about the Asian Games and relax our bodies and minds, but also deepened the cooperation between parents and children. We are very grateful to the community for organizing such an event. —— Residents of the Olympic Sports Community

The Fun Games has come to an end. As the main venue of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, this year, the Olympic sports community will fully devote itself to the tough battle to welcome the Asian Games, be a good host of the Asian Games, sing the main theme of the Asian Games, and show full home demeanor and excellent performance. Take charge of the home field!