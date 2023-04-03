Home Sports I welcome the Asian Games in the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Community｜Review of the Spring Fun Games_Zhejiang Online
Sports

I welcome the Asian Games in the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Community｜Review of the Spring Fun Games_Zhejiang Online

by admin
I welcome the Asian Games in the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Community｜Review of the Spring Fun Games_Zhejiang Online

I welcome the Asian Games in the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Community｜Review of the Spring Fun Games

2023-04-03 20:49:54

Source: Zhejiang Online

Correspondent Xu Lijia

On the morning of April 2, Hangzhou Olympic Sports Community held a special spring fun sports meeting. As the first event in the series of activities of “I welcome the Asian Games in the Olympic Sports Community”, this event closely combines the elements of the Asian Games through interesting activities, leading more than a hundred residents on site to enter the Asian Games and experience the Asian Games together.
With yearning for spring and anticipation for the Asian Games, the residents posted their best wishes for the Asian Games on the sign-in wall. Every stroke, every word, is the enthusiasm and expectation for the Asian Games.
The aunts from the Art Club of the Olympic Sports Community brought an energetic dance “Waiting for You”, which slowly opened the curtain of this event.
At the beginning of the activity, under the command of professional coaches, the contestants first warmed up before the activity, and the children actively participated in it under the leadership of their parents. There are a total of 6 events in this sports meeting: throwing, volume, competition, physical fitness, manual, and boxing. For each event that is successfully clocked in, you can get an exclusive Asian Games stamp, and finally get a customized Asian Games gift according to the number collected!
“I want to exchange for lotus!” “Wow, the Chenchen I made really looks like”… The cheers and laughter came from the scene, and there was a long queue at the exchange office. It was so lively~
At the awards ceremony at the end of the event, Principal Li Wen and Vice Principal Lai Feng of the Olympic Sports Experimental Primary School, who provided support for the event, presented gifts to the families of the winners. While blessing them, they also affirmed their Asian Games sports spirit.
This fun sports meeting not only allowed us to gain knowledge about the Asian Games and relax our bodies and minds, but also deepened the cooperation between parents and children. We are very grateful to the community for organizing such an event. —— Residents of the Olympic Sports Community
The Fun Games has come to an end. As the main venue of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, this year, the Olympic sports community will fully devote itself to the tough battle to welcome the Asian Games, be a good host of the Asian Games, sing the main theme of the Asian Games, and show full home demeanor and excellent performance. Take charge of the home field!

See also  Water polo, Women's World League in the European finals: the charge of the Setterosa

Label:Asian Games;Olympic Sports;Interesting Games;Community;Sportsmanship
edit: Bi Zhen

Related Reading


You may also like

JESTER Officially Announces Brand Spokesperson—World Sanda Champion Fu...

Houston Rockets, pronto l’assalto a Jaylen Brown?

Black point to Sparta for Křetínský’s visit to...

Rafael Leão race against time, is Inter waiting...

Born into the wild!Wenling Gold Coast Mountain Race...

International federation announces return to China

DONNA DE VARONA’S 400 MIXED GOLD AT THE...

deafening chants for the Rossoneri striker – Corriere...

New Merckx! Pogačar has conquered Flanders, but he...

Mourinho: “Whoever says the rest interprets the future”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy