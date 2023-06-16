Home » I will be spending the summer and my suspension working on my mental health
I will be spending the summer and my suspension working on my mental health

I will be spending the summer and my suspension working on my mental health

After the news of the suspension, Ja Morant entrusted his apologies to the NBA, the Grizzlies, fans and sponsors in a statement: «I will spend the summer and my suspension to work on my mental health and the decisions I will make. I will continue training so that I can be ready when I can get back on the pitch. I know my team-mates will hold on and I’m sorry I can’t be on the pitch with them at the start of the season. I hope you will give me the chance to prove that I am a better man than what I have shown.”

