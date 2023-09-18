«I will play against the team I support, who knows my father…»- breaking latest news

by Monica Colombo

After the summer transfer Tonali returns to San Siro for the Champions League match. “My dad will also be there, who knows if he will cheer for me at least tonight or will continue to be a Milan supporter”

Newcastle’s charter lands two hours late at Malpensa but for Sandro Tonali returning to Milan, where it all began, is always too early. «On the day of the draw we attended the ceremony with the families. Newcastle hadn’t been to the Champions League for 20 years, my teammates deserved this satisfaction. I had a bit of a feeling that we would end up in Milan’s group.”

The midfielder, despite the rain of pounds with which the Pif fund of Saudi prince Mohammad bin Salman covered him, has not forgotten the emotions he experienced here, in a stadium where the connection with the souls of the AC Milan fans was very strong. «You ask me who I want to hug the most. Many of us, my former teammates and the coach, but above all I know that I will be moved to set foot in the stadium again. San Siro is special, it transmits energy to you and understands when to support you in difficulties.” Sandro loved Milan and perhaps, deep down, if it had depended only on him perhaps he wouldn’t have even left. “It is difficult in today’s football for a player alone to ask for a transfer to a specific team or decide which club to go to.” But then after recalling the initial difficulties in England (“in the beginning it was difficult, I struggled to settle in even though when they helped me with the language the integration was quicker”), Tonali added: “When the I talked about the offer with people who love Milan. Tonight will be tough, I will play against the team I support and which gave me the opportunity to grow.”

He has recovered from the muscle strain that prevented him from being on the pitch last week against Ukraine and tonight, in front of his emotional grandmother Gina, he will be on the pitch. “My dad will also be there, who knows if he will cheer for me at least tonight or will continue to be a Milan supporter.” His coach, Eddie Howe, praises Sandrino’s mentality. «He is young but he is already a leader». Newcastle are certainly a little less scary than on the day of the draw. Despite a market that is certainly not characterized by austerity (it is the 12th company in the world to have spent the most with 153.2 million invested), it floats in the middle of the table. He has already lost to City, Brighton and Liverpool, moving away from the Champions League zone. On Saturday they beat Brentford and left the injured Joelinton and Willock in England. 65,000 spectators are expected at San Siro, with 4,235 fans arriving from England following the Magpies.

