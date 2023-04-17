«I wish I held you tighter when I hugged you»- breaking latest news

The memory of the volleyball player on Instagram: «I miss you. Maybe I should have asked how you were, more. I should have understood you more”

Virginia Adriano she is a volleyball player. Born in 1994, you play in Serie A2, in Club Italythe team in which he played Julia Sends

dal 2019 al 2022.

Virginia Adriano is also the protagonist of the last photo published by Ituma, who died on April 13, on her Instagram profile.

And now, a few days after the tragic death of the young promise of blue volleyball, he in turn writes a long and heartbreaking post, re-proposing that very shot.

«I miss you. I wish I held you tighter the last time I hugged you» writes Adriano. “I wish I could remember her when I close my eyes and think of you, the last time I held you in my arms. I would like to remember it as clear as I remember your eyes and the color of your skin. How I remember your perfume. I loved smelling your perfume when you hugged me. Because even if it wasn’t your thing. You hugged me too. I don’t know if you liked it, if you ever wanted to. Now I don’t know. I don’t know anymore if I know you. Maybe I haven’t done it enough. I’ve never known you enough. I’ve never listened to you enough. I’ve never understood you enough.”

Julia Ituma spoke little of herself, writes Adriano: «You talked so much about love, so much about the future, about insecurities, choices, opportunities, mistakes, problems, those of life, those of others, yours? Little. Never enough”.

The last time they saw each other, she says, was on 18 September: «On 18 September you took a train and left telling me you were tired. On September 18, I got angry. And I was wrong not to notice that something was not right. I was wrong not to tell you that I didn’t care. And that even then I would have forgiven you. I was wrong to wait for you and don’t think I would regret it for the rest of my life».

Conclude: «I will cry when I see you again. But now I smile because I know you’re happy. There you are happy. Because you weren’t here and you preferred to go there. But if you’re happy enough there then that’s okay. If you are happy there and smile then I smile too here. And I remember you when you were smiling here too. I love you Yours, Snow».