Difficult start without gunner Patrik Schick. The first match of the qualification for EURO 2024 awaits the Czech national football team on Friday. The team of coach Jaroslav Šilhavy will play against the strongest opponent in the group, Poland. Schick’s absence will be a weakness, but former representative Jan Koller does not consider it essential in the Přímák show on Sport.cz. “I expect that we will play one striker, which will be Jan Kuchta,” says Koller. A brave performance is expected from the team at home. “We will want to be active, we managed to torment other favorites at home. So I wouldn’t be afraid of the Poles,” he urges.

