article by Nicholas Pucci

At least two principles are universally recognized in golf: one is that it is the “devil sports“, two is that it allows even those who don’t really have the stigmata of the champion to conquer the most prestigious successes. Take, for example, theOpen Championship 1991 e Ian Baker-Finchprotagonists of our history today, and you will see that truth was never more absolute.

It is worth saying something about Ian, before recalling that historic edition of Major British. Baker-Finch, an Australian born in 1960, actually seems predestined to become a champion with sticks and balls anyway, given that he was born in Nambour, in Quunsland, right there where Greg Norman was born and began to perform, “The Great White Shark“, five years older. But if Jack Nicklaus is his inspiration, that’s it the Australian, who turned professional in 1979, had to wait until 1983 to conquer the New Zealand Open the first success, on the Australasia Tour, which gives him the opportunity to participate in the 1984 Open Championshipwhich takes place on the legendary fields of St.Andrews, gives Severiano Ballesteros his second “Claret Jug” and closes with Ian so skilful and determined that he finished in ninth position, not before finishing in the lead on the second round and presenting himself at the last 18 holes as leader on a par with Tom Watson, unfortunately scoring a catastrophic 79 on Sunday. But if a good day starts in the morning…

Baker-Finch sums up some successes of good lineage over the years, such as lo Scandinavian Opentournament of the European Tour, in 1985, and the Southwestern Bell Colonialin 1989, on the PGA Tour, but Australasia Tour and Japan Golf Tour are his favorite circuitsonly occasionally appearing in Major tournaments, even though he has already infiltrated the tot-20 of the Order of Merit.

And if the Masters misses the cut twice (1985 and 1990) and the PGA Championship does not go beyond 34th and 57th place (1989 and 1990), it is precisely the Open Championship that gives him the greatest satisfactionfinishing 20th in 1985, 30th in 1989 and again in the top-10, sixth, in 1990, when he was second after three laps before falling back seven strokes away from Nick Faldo to the last 18 holes.

So here we are in 1991a year of grace for a player who is notoriously psychologically unbalanced, capable in September of reaching his best-ranking, number 10 of the Order of Merit. Over the season Baker-Finch gets the best result of his career at the Masters, seventh with 3 strokes by Ian Woosnam, and loses in the playoffs with Bruce Fleisher at New England Classicjust the week before the 120th edition of the Open Championship, which is hosted at Royal Birkdale Golf Club of Southport, England, from 18 to 21 July.

Nik Faldo, in fact, is the reigning champion, and will try to defend the title from the onslaught of champions such as Greg Norman, champion in 1986, Severiano Ballesteros, who made three of a kind in 1979, 1984 and 1988, Mark Calcavecchia, who surprised everyone in 1989, and three phenomenal golfers with an illustrious past, Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, who add up to 11”Claret Jug“.

Own Severiano is the best in the first lap, signing a 66-shot card that places him alone in the lead with 1 shot ahead of Chip Beck, Martin Gates and the other Spaniard Santiago Luna. AND Baker-Finch, author of a first round in 71 strokes, then finds himself trapped in the large group rowing in the rear, repeating the 71 strokes in the second round that keep him 4 strokes from the championship lead, now the prerogative of the trio composed by Gary Hallberg , Mike Harwood and Andrew Oldcorn, 138 shots overall. But the best is yet to come…

The expected cut to +10 means that 113 players are still in contention for the weekend, and it’s time for Ian to place a sensational third round in 64 strokes, 6 under par on the field, which project him into first place in cohabitation with Mark O’Meara, in turn author of a third round in 67 hits. The Irishman Eamonn Darcy and Harwood chase with 1 shot, with Ballesteros provisionally fifth with 2 shots to recover, but what you don’t expect, and here the principle that golf gives everyone the opportunity of life comes into play, it happens in the first seven holes on Sunday, with Baker-Finch, who for the third time in his career plays in the last team in the last round of the Open, who lands five birdies to shoot in 29 shots before the last and decisive nine holes.

Here is the other inviolable principle of golf, the “devil sports“, who has a hand in complicating life for the Australian, who with 37 strokes in the second nine holes he sees himself dangerously approached by those chasing him, in this case by Harwood, who ends up 2 strokes away anyway, with O’Meara and Fred Couples, in turn creating a last round in 64 hits, held to 3 hits. The “Claret Jug” is his, and you really can’t say the exploit isn’t amazingalso because then, over the years to come, it will not be replicated.

“All the times I failed to win in the past, despite being in the lead, made me stronger“, says Ian Baker-Finch as he lifts the winner’s cup” Today’s success erases all those memories, playing the Open is fantastic, winning it is a dreamor”. How to blame him?