In a press release, published on Wednesday, Ian Foster, the current coach of the All Blacks, announced that he will leave his post once the 2023 World Cup (September 8-October 28 in France) is over. He thus confirmed what he had hinted last week. Foster had been in the role since 2019.
The New Zealand Rugby Federation has therefore already launched the hunt for the next coach of its selection. It is an unusual decision to start the recruitment procedure well before the current coach’s contract expires. This is apparently to try to prevent rival teams from poaching candidates the Federation has in its sights.
Robertson favorite to succeed Foster
Patsy Reddy, the chairman of New Zealand Rugby, has announced that Foster’s successor will be found ” in the next four to six weeks “. The latter had been under pressure since last year, following a series of poor performances from the All Blacks, including a series of defeats against Ireland and a first loss at home against Argentina (But the New Zealand went on to beat South Africa and win the Rugby Championship, then went unbeaten on the autumn tour).
Scott Robertson, the coach of the Canterbury Crusaders, a Super Rugby team, is considered the favorite to become the new manager of the All Blacks. He guided the Crusaders to six victories in the Southern Hemisphere Provinces tournament and several international teams have shown interest in poaching him. The name of Jamie Joseph, the coach of the XV of Japan, also circulates insistently.