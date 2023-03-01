Robertson favorite to succeed Foster

Patsy Reddy, the chairman of New Zealand Rugby, has announced that Foster’s successor will be found ” in the next four to six weeks “. The latter had been under pressure since last year, following a series of poor performances from the All Blacks, including a series of defeats against Ireland and a first loss at home against Argentina (But the New Zealand went on to beat South Africa and win the Rugby Championship, then went unbeaten on the autumn tour).