the interview

The best jump at the end of the season, 6.67, the most loaded race in speed, in the relay, when by now there was nothing more to be played, to the club members of a late September, almost a thrill: «I’m back». I’m back.

Larissa Iapichino lived her middle season, the first with her father as a coach, the first without acute after a predestined life «the one that took me from junior to professional, from adolescent to adult. Even if in Italy, no one considers them that way in their twenties ”.

What vintage was it?

«Of growth and it has given me a lot even in the midst of really difficult times. It has been a training season and I will take the experience with me. It will serve my career ».

Would you discard anything?

«I have always considered the choices made to be right. I came from an injury, I struggled to recover and the mechanisms are not on command. I went on gradually, always feeling a little better and in fact I closed in crescendo. Above all, I saw my racing soul, the competitive spirit. Along the way I found some ungenerous criticisms ».

Is too much expected of her because she is Fiona May’s daughter and has achieved brilliant results since she was a child?

“At times it was difficult, more than fair. I am always aware of the pressure, there is, only that it seemed to me that it went even further. However, I also understood how not to pay too much attention to it ».

Making mistakes was liberating. Will he have any respite from comparing with his mother now?

«Whoever wants to continue making comparisons will insist, whoever wants to see me as too considered will go on to think so. I have learned to open my eyes. Before it was all easy, now I have had to deal with things that go wrong with you. But I think it will be easier from now on ».

How was it working with your father Gianni Iapichino, former coach of your mother?

«On a technical level, never had any doubts, we will make our assessments on the details but there are no second thoughts on the basic decisions. For the rest we are very good at disconnecting home and work and the agreement is an added value ».

It does not fear the Tamberi effect in the long run. He and his father are consumed.

“Every relationship is different. However, Dad and I have never had such a morbid bond. We are very balanced ».

How does her mother fit into this balance?

«He gives advice when asked. It is not always easy to give it to me, then in this year I have changed a lot, inside and outside the sport. I really have another head. ‘

What is it like to be 20 years old in Italy?

“We are an underestimated generation, which is a pity because we digital natives could give so much in dialogue with the world since we were children. Openness comes spontaneously to us. Instead we are looked upon with suspicion ».

Because?

«Huge differences with those of another age: in the approach to university, to work, to feelings. When we are not satisfied, we look for answers elsewhere, we see what happens elsewhere and it is a dialogue, a curiosity that those who are older cannot understand. It is seen as a waste of time, whim. It is considered a rejection of what is here. But is not so”.

Do you talk about it among yourselves? Between friends, with the boyfriend?

«Not too much, we are a bit … resigned to the judgment, but we make ourselves heard on the dear topics and it is not because maybe we do it above all via social media that it is worth less. Indeed, sometimes it is there that we assimilate different cultures ».

In a few weeks both Federer and Serena Williams retired. Myths from other years?

“Myths for anyone. Federer is the sportsman I have followed the most on television. Serena a lighthouse: I loved it. He won and with that mentality that I like, the right personality. Both aggressive and playful. For me, however, the characters of the heart remain Bolt, I grew up watching him, and Vanessa Ferrari: I started with gymnastics and I don’t forget ».

Bolt in the heart and a fraction in the 4x100m for the clubs that promises very well. Will it add speed to programs?

“Nice to look at, boring to do. Even when I try it, I almost always put obstacles in it. We’ll see if some 100-meter races become preparatory to the 2023 season. I’ll do the indoors and the indoor European Championships will be the first goal, in the obvious long jump ».

In the year of the great weddings, did you come up with any ideas to copy for the future?

“I see him just a long way from me. Far away. And then I’m romantic in my own way, so certain ceremonies just don’t feel in tune. I just peeked at Federica Pellegrini’s dress. For the rest I stayed on mine ». –

