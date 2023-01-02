The new world champion with Argentina, Leo Messispent the New Year in Rosario with his family and his partner Antonella Roccuzzo and the three sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

In saying goodbye to 2022, Messi shared a series of photos celebrating the year that has just ended, calling it “a year I will never forget” and thanking his family, friends who have always supported him and, of course, the fans who continue to encourage and share this path of great successes with him.