The championship fight also passes from the feet of the bombers. Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the Rossoneri side of the Naviglio, Romelu Lukaku on the Nerazzurri side: if the Swede continues to train to shorten recovery times after knee surgery (while posting on Instagram the photo of his legs and the comment “Limitless”, “without limits »), the Belgian is ready to go wild as early as Saturday, when Inter debut with Lecce in the league.

A long-distance challenge that promises sparks, the one between the two strikers. The last time they met on the pitch, on February 21, 2021, in the derby dominated by Conte’s Inter who kicked off the championship sprint, with Lukaku’s goal to seal the 3-0.

But the confirmation that the relations are anything but idyllic had arrived a few weeks earlier, in the derby of the Coppa Italia won by the Nerazzurri: an exchange of insults and heavy words during the match, a head to head that also led to an investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office Figs. Tense relationships, very tense, continued even at a distance last season, with some pricks even during the Rossoneri party for the conquest of the tricolor. To see them face to face again, we will have to wait for Ibrahimovic’s return and then the return derby, also scheduled for February, just like the two very hot derby of the 2020/21 season.

In the meantime, however, they are preparing each in their own way in order to be decisive for their respective teammates, in the role of leader that both locker rooms recognize. «Have I returned to take back the throne of king of Milan? I would like to take back the trophy, I’m not here for myself but to help Inter win the Scudetto “, said the Belgian interviewed by Dazn in” Lukaku-Pensiero Scudetto “. «The season at Chelsea gave me more motivation to do even better than before. In March when I learned that there was an opportunity to return here, I didn’t say anything but we managed to get me back – he added -. The love of the people and the fans, for me and for my family, I thank them and I still apologize for how I left but I have to speak on the pitch ”, concluded Lukaku.

Meanwhile, at the Nerazzurri home, while trying to resist the temptations of the market for Skriniar and Dumfries, a new chapter of the clash with the sponsor DigitalBits arrives: the logo of the cryptocurrency platform has also been removed from the Primavera team’s jerseys, after being canceled. from the sponsor section of the site, from the advertising boards on the sidelines and from the uniforms of the women’s team.

At the Rossoneri’s home, however, we are preparing for a sold out San Siro for Saturday’s match against Udinese. About 30 thousand tickets were sold for Saturday’s match at the Meazza with the Friulians, in addition to the 40 thousand season tickets. Also sold out are all “Club 1899” tickets, the Premium VIP experience in the hospitality area for fans. Stefano Pioli’s team will thus be able to count on the Rossoneri warmth and the big hug of the public at San Siro for the first season with the Scudetto on their chest. –