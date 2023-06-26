Ibra: ‘Tonali will do well in the Premier League. Me at Milan as manager? Let’s see what happens…’

“I didn’t think I’d be so comfortable after I quit, but right now I feel calm, very calm and this thing surprises me, it’s really cool. I thought I would be much more stressed.” These are the words of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to news which interviewed him on the sidelines of the presentation of a line of food supplements of which he is a member. The Swede also spoke about the latest events at Milan and his future.

The hug with Maldini: “I’m sorry for him, it’s a flag”

On meeting Maldini at the Coldplay concert at San Siro: “A big hug… In reality, we only spoke a few words. I have a good relationship with him, we played against him and I’m sorry that we weren’t together as a team. But we worked together, we won. Then, for all the rest, I do not know what happened. I’m sorry for Paolo, because he is a banner of Milan.”

“Tonali ready for the Premier League”

Then the thought on the now imminent sale of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle: “Ready for the Premier League? Yes, I think yes. Of course, it depends on him. THEor I made him understand the right mentality he must have to win, and he won. He has grown a lot with Milan, he has a great responsibility and he still has to grow, but in England he will make it, and he will make it well.”

see also

Maldini turns 55 and celebrates at… San Siro!

“Future at Milan? Let’s see what happens…”

Finally on his possible future still at Milan: “I’m proud of the fact that people want to see me again in Milan in another role too. Milan has remained in my heart, what I went through with this club is something that remains forever within the Heart. And then seeing the passion of the fans like today is something that gives me a lot. Return? Let’s see what happens.” Then he closes with a smile: “Now I’ll take some time, let’s see what happens. It’s only been three weeks, maybe I’ll go back to playing, you never know. Maybe in a month I’m in training camp with Milan…”