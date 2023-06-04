Ibrahimovic announces his resignation – sport.ORF.at

Superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his retirement. “I’m saying goodbye to football, but not to you,” the 41-year-old AC Milan forward told fans after his club’s 3-1 win over Hellas Verona in the final Serie A matchday.

AP/Antonio Calanni



The Swede started his career at Malmö FF in 1999, followed by engagements at Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus, Inter Milan, FC Barcelona, ​​AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, LA Galaxy and Milan again.

With Barcelona, ​​Ibrahimovic won the Club World Cup and the UEFA Supercup in 2009, and he also won the Europa League with ManUnited in 2017. Overall, he brought it to twelve championship titles. For Sweden he scored 62 goals in 122 international matches.