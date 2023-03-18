Zlatan Ibrahimovic, wearing the captain’s armband, has become the oldest goalscorer in Serie A at 41 years and 166 days. Passed Alessandro Costacurta who until tonight held the record having scored at 41 years and 25 days old, in May 2007, precisely from a penalty against Udinese. The Swede took the lead converting on the second attempt a penalty that the referee Doveri rightly awarded for a touch of the arm by Bijol: the Juventus defender first deflects the ball with his knee, but his arm is severed and punishable. The Var lends a hand to the whistle of the Rome 1 section. The Swede on the penalty spot is hypnotized by Silvestri who throws himself to his left and rejects. The Dacia Arena rejoices, but at the Var they see that Beto enters the area before the shot and is the first to recover the ball. All to be repeated with the vibrant protests of Pereyra and his companions, but also of the stadium. Sottil loses his temper from the bench and is expelled. Ibra goes to the spot a second time and this time scores with a central blow. He exults enthusiastically embraced by his companions, but he doesn’t forget to say a few words to Silvestri who had evidently provoked him. The atmosphere becomes hot and before the interval there is also the 2-1 goal by Beto which brings back a smile among the previously very angry Friulian fans.