Ibrahimovic leaves AC Milan after season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaves AC Milan and will say goodbye on Sunday. “AC Milan would like to thank Zlatan for the great years together,” the club said on Saturday, and after the final whistle of the last game of the season against Hellas Verona (9 p.m.) in the Meazza Stadium announced a short farewell “with the participation of the entire audience”. .

It is unclear whether and where the 41-year-old will continue his career. Ibrahimovic returned to Milan from the United States just over three years ago. This season he is the oldest outfield player in Serie A and is also the oldest goalscorer in league history. At 41 years and 166 days, the striker had ousted former Milan player Alessandro Costacurta from the top of the all-time rankings.

