His name is Arijon, a German of Kosovar origins, born in 2005, attacking midfielder, he was called up on Saturday for the first time in the first team but if he doesn’t find space …

A real talent. Although he still has to prove it with the greats. Bayern Munich strongly believes in Arijon Ibrahimovic, 16 (he will turn 17 in December) who went on the bench for the first time in the match they won at Hoffenheim on Saturday. Already in the summer of 2021, so at the age of only 15, he trained with the first team of the Bavarians. He hasn’t made his debut yet, but in society they really believe in him.

HISTORY — Born in Nuremberg on 11 December 2005, he is the son of a Kosovar, which is why he is in possession of a double passport. He played with the German Under 16-17-18 (which he preferred to that of Kosovo although he often goes to his country of origin), collecting 17 appearances and 10 goals. In football he is an attacking midfielder, even if his idols are Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (with whom he is not related). This season he is playing, from under age, with the Bavarian Primavera with which he has scored 7 goals (plus two assists) in 6 games. For the moment he is the best scorer of the team. He did well, however, also in the third German series, in which, in just 29 minutes played, he served two decisive assists to his teammates. Arriving at Bayern in 2018 (aged only 12), he caused a sensation when, jokingly, he stated that “it looks like a nice sports center, where I can fulfill my dream of becoming a professional. Zlatan? I like him, he’s a little stronger. of me”. See also A screaming Voghe conquers the playoff final: Sestese overwhelmed

THE FUTURE — In Bavaria, as mentioned, they strongly believe in him, but Arijon is not convinced to stay. Between midfield and attack the Bavarians have several young people (Musiala, 19, Wanner, 16) and Ibrahimovic is afraid of not being able to carve out space. In fact, he would like to play continuously and start doing it as soon as possible. For this reason, according to some media, he would like to leave Bayern already in the summer. To take it, however, it would be necessary to guarantee it space. Because Ibrahimovic knows he is a talent and he wants (and in a hurry) to emerge.

