Total black look, perhaps even to look meaner. “Me excited? No, I understand that you are because Ibra is here”. The entry into the scene is one of the most classic, for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, special guest of the episode of Striscia la Notizia. The Milan striker appeared at the time of the satirical news headlines, to then return later alongside Roberto Lipari and Sergio Friscia, who host the programme. The two kept the audience waiting, with the curtain for which it is Ibra who decides when he would show up. It appears on the notes of “Freed from desire”, its desk plate is with the full name and covers those of the conductors. More show than content, “Pirlo went to Juve after a joke” he joked after seeing the imitations of the former Juventus midfielder and Antonio Conte. He also took the ranks of conductor, launching services for Brumotti and Militello. Finally, the player has promoted the new edition of “Adrenalina”, the autobiography written with our Luigi Garlando, updated after the victory of the Scudetto and the new challenge of returning to the field. “My favorite chapter is the one on Raiola. Mino was important to me and I still miss him today, it will be like this for the rest of my life. Family is the most important thing, it protects you and empowers you. You become men with children, because there are lives that depend on you,” said Ibrahimovic, before signing a sheet with Lipari who rejoices. “He has signed for Palermo!” complete with a rosanero scarf.