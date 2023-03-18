In the final moments of the first half between Udinese and Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a penalty saved. However, the referee decides to make him kick it again, the reason

He does so by scoring from the penalty spot at the end of a much-discussed episode. Fallo di mano di Bijol is an initiative of Leaointervention by the Var who calls the referee back Duties, which points to the disk. The Swede goes from eleven meters, who gets bricked up by Silvestri. Udinese throws himself into the opposite half of the field, but as soon as the ball comes out, Doveri himself stops the game: the penalty must be rebutted, the fault of Beto who entered the Friuli area too early. And Zlatan does not waste the second attempt, sending Sottil into a rage. The Udinese coach, expelled for protesting, leaves the pitch furious: This is a joke, he seems to say. However, Beto himself takes care of comforting him, who just a minute later goes on to score the momentary 2-1 goal.