Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the age of 41 has returned to wearing the Sweden national team shirt and has decided to share the emotion of his return with his fans, offering everyone an exclusive point of view

See and experience the context of the Scandinavian selection while preparing for an ai qualifying match European Championships 2024 it’s not an opportunity for everyone, but Ibra fans have been able to immerse themselves in the part of the AC Milan player thanks to the bodycam worn during training with national team mates.

Il body cam phenomenon has taken hold in the last year between various sports, with the first experiments in American football before being exported also in football during the summer friendly that saw Ibra’s club against Frankfurt and on the occasion of a Sparta match Prague.

The use of this technology allows sports realities to revolutionize the way fans enjoy sport, offering them an unprecedented and hitherto inaccessible point of view. It also represents a further opportunity for sport makers and rights holders to create sports narratives beyond live coverage, capable of breaking down the barriers between sports and enthusiasts even further, through storytelling capable of telling the emotions of the game as well as the context of the pre and post event.

Watch the video from the point of view of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

