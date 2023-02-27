The group stage of the IBSA Next Gen 2023 has ended which, after the first concentration in Pesaro and that of Trento/Rovereto, sees the following teams qualify for the Final Eight: Carpegna Prosciutto Papalini Pesaro, NutriBullet Treviso Basket, Bertram Yachts Derthona Tortona and Pallacanestro Trieste from Group A and Dolomiti Energia Trentino, EA7 Emporio Armani Milano, Tezenis Verona and Umana Reyer Venezia from Group B.

The competition organized by Lega Basket, in harmony with the Italian Basketball Federation, aims to enhance and promote the academies of Serie A clubs, ready to train the great champions of tomorrow, the technical staff and the emerging prospects of the refereeing class .

The eight teams will compete in the final phase in a direct elimination draw on the parquet floor of the PalaBarbuto in Naples from 10 to 12 April 2023.

The first day, scheduled for Monday 10 April, will be dedicated to the quarter-finals; the second, scheduled for Tuesday 11 April, includes the semi-finals while the final will take place on Wednesday 12 April.

BOARD

QUARTER FINALS

Carpegna Ham Pesaro Papalini – Umana Reyer Venice

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan – Bertram Yachts Derthona Tortona

Dolomites Energy Trentino – Basketball Trieste

NutriBullet Treviso Basket – Tezenis Verona

SEMIFINALS

Vincente Pesaro – Venice / Vincente Milan – Tortona

Winner Trento – Trieste / Winner Treviso – Verona

FINALE

This second concentration, which saw the 8 qualifiers, was held in collaboration with the Municipality of Trento, the Municipality of Rovereto, Trentino Marketing, the APT of Trento, the APT of Rovereto, Fip Trentino Alto-Adige, Aquila Basket Trento and Junior Basket Rovereto. IBSA is confirmed as Title Sponsor while Umana as Official Sponsor of the event.

In line with the philosophy of the event, the Referees Educational Project continued, which concerns triple refereeing aimed above all at Serie B referees under the guidance of the Commissioner and Chief Trainer Luigi Lamonica.

The second stage of “Next Generation Educational” also ended in Trento with Federico Buffa as the great protagonist of the evening. The LBA initiative conceived and created by A Better Basketball which rewards the best players-students of Serie A academies and accompanies them, with dedicated workshops, in the difficult transition towards sports professionalism, the world of work and the construction of a dual career . At the Itas Forum in Trento, the under 19s of the 16 teams participating in the IBSA Next Generation Cup were able to listen live to the stories, teachings and experiences of Federico Buffa, not only related to sport, but also to his career as a lawyer ( a degree with honors in Law with a thesis on sports contracts), journalist, commentator and actor, currently in the theater with the show “RivaDeAndré fragile friends”.

All the matches of the Trento and Rovereto concentration were broadcast live on legabasket.it, Eleven Sports and the Italhoop YouTube channel. One match per day was streamed on the “Call Yourself Minors” community Twitch channel. The match of the day was also streamed live on the LBA Facebook page.

Source LBA