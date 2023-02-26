Home Sports IBSA Next Gen Cup 2022/23, the recap of the 3rd day of the concentration of Trento and Rovereto
Sports

IBSA Next Gen Cup 2022/23, the recap of the 3rd day of the concentration of Trento and Rovereto

by admin
IBSA Next Gen Cup 2022/23, the recap of the 3rd day of the concentration of Trento and Rovereto

At the end of the 3rd day of the second concentration (the 6th overall of the group stage), Group A – which is playing in Rovereto – sees in the lead the unbeaten Carpegna Prosciutto Papalini Pesaro (6-0) who overcame Pallacanestro Trieste ( 3-3) for 73-49. NutriBullet Treviso Basket (5-1) and Bertram Yachts Derthona Tortona (4-2) also took the pass for the Final Eight in Naples and faced each other during the day in the match won by the Venetians 63-82. UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia continues to chase fourth place in the group thanks to the 70-80 victory against Banco di Sardegna Sassari (2-4). The last match of the day between the rear lights Varese Basketball (1-5) and Happy Casa Brindisi (0-6) was conquered by the Lombards 62-79.

In Group B, on the other hand, which is taking the field at the BLM Group Arena in Trento, Dolomiti Energia Trentino (5-1) opened the day by beating Givova Scafati (1-5) 56-90, securing a place for the next Final Eight. Afterwards, Tezenis Verona (4-2) won 56-69 over GeVi Napoli (2-4) winning a ticket to the Final Eight in Naples, as well as Umana Reyer Venezia (5-1) who overwhelmed 82 -45 Virtus Emilbanca Bologna (0-6). In the match that closed the day on Saturday, Germani Brescia (3-3) beat EA7 Emporio Armani Milano (4-2) 68-70, leaving one spot still available for the Final Eight of the IBSA Next Gen Cup 2022 /23.

LBA

See also  Rome, Solbakken turns 24, as a gift the agreement with the club

You may also like

At the end of the Dragon Star War...

Premier League title race: Manchester City ‘send message’...

Serie A: Empoli-Napoli 0-2, the Azzurri +18 points...

Bellator 291: Ukraine’s Yaroslav Amosov outclasses Logan Storley...

Bandecchi (Ternana), the president spits at the fans....

The two teams scored 351 points, the Kings...

Winter sports and wellness in Trentino, between Spa...

Jalen Hood-Schifino makes the difference as Indiana upsets...

What to bet today? Sports calendar and predictions:...

Lecce-Sassuolo 0-1: video, goals and highlights

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy