At the end of the 3rd day of the second concentration (the 6th overall of the group stage), Group A – which is playing in Rovereto – sees in the lead the unbeaten Carpegna Prosciutto Papalini Pesaro (6-0) who overcame Pallacanestro Trieste ( 3-3) for 73-49. NutriBullet Treviso Basket (5-1) and Bertram Yachts Derthona Tortona (4-2) also took the pass for the Final Eight in Naples and faced each other during the day in the match won by the Venetians 63-82. UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia continues to chase fourth place in the group thanks to the 70-80 victory against Banco di Sardegna Sassari (2-4). The last match of the day between the rear lights Varese Basketball (1-5) and Happy Casa Brindisi (0-6) was conquered by the Lombards 62-79.

In Group B, on the other hand, which is taking the field at the BLM Group Arena in Trento, Dolomiti Energia Trentino (5-1) opened the day by beating Givova Scafati (1-5) 56-90, securing a place for the next Final Eight. Afterwards, Tezenis Verona (4-2) won 56-69 over GeVi Napoli (2-4) winning a ticket to the Final Eight in Naples, as well as Umana Reyer Venezia (5-1) who overwhelmed 82 -45 Virtus Emilbanca Bologna (0-6). In the match that closed the day on Saturday, Germani Brescia (3-3) beat EA7 Emporio Armani Milano (4-2) 68-70, leaving one spot still available for the Final Eight of the IBSA Next Gen Cup 2022 /23.

