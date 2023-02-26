GeVi Napoli wins the Campania derby against Givova Scafati in extra time, valid for the last day of group B of the IBSA Next Gen Cup 2022/23.

Sprint departure of the Neapolitans who on the counterattack immediately finalize thanks to Coralic, Stendardo and D’Antonio (0-8). A support from Alesso Rodriguez (36 points, 10 rebounds, 8 fouls suffered and 46 evaluation) unlocks the yellow and blues, Bamba (12 points, 7 rebounds) from a distance and an efficient D’Antonio (18 points) also place the +11, before Improta (13 points) scores 7-15 from a distance; in the final of the quarter, Improta scores from afar and fishes well under Alesso Rodriguez for the 13-17 in the 10th minute. In the second quarter, Alesso Rodriguez and Morvillo (15 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists) with a three-point game answer Coralic (14 points) and shooter Bamba for 19-22. The overtaking is then done thanks to Improta, who signs layup and triple of 24-22. Thanks to the incursions of Sinagra (19 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds) and D’Antonio, Napoli reacts by relying on the penetrations of a super Sinagra, before Sanogo and Jallow support the baskets that keep the yellow and blues ahead at the long interval on 34- 32.

The balance also remains at the beginning of the second half, when Coralic from afar and Alesso Rodriguez respond blow for blow, before Sinagra and D’Antonio respond to Morvillo for 40-40. Subsequently, a couple of supports from Bamba and a triple from Matera try to launch GeVi’s escape to +5 but the supports from Carolei, Alesso Rodriguez and Morvillo do not tip the scales one way or the other (50-49 ). At the end of the period, D’Antonio scores two bombs and stops the initiatives of Morvillo and Alesso Rodriguez closing the quarter on 53-55 in favor of biancoblu.

The last 10′ of the game opens with a three-point game each for Sanogo and Sinagra, then leaving Alesso Rodriguez to support the tie at 58-58. Subsequently, Puca rebounded in attack, Coralic on the counterattack and Stendardo from the line launched the Napoli extension but a super tack by Alesso Rodriguez kept Scafati alive at -4 with 5′ from the end. A bomb from Coralic gives further enthusiasm to GeVi, which takes off further dragged by D’Antonio’s free throws of +9; once again, however, Givova doesn’t give up and finding the usual Alesso Rodriguez makes the support of 67-69 with 2′ from the end, before Imade (7 points and 9 rebounds) seals the support of parity. A mid-range shot by Alesso Rodriguez also signs the overtaking but Sinagra interrupts the 11-0 yellow and blue partial with two free throws of 71-71 with 25” to go. Subsequently Alesso Rodriguez and Jacimovic miss the winning shots and thus bring the game to overtime. In extra time, Sinagra scores a free throw but Improta releases tension and tiredness with a triple of +2 Scafati with 2 and a half minutes to play, before Morvillo and D’Antonio exchange blows from the free line (76-74). After a free kick scored by Alesso Rodriguez, Jacimovic from a rebound in attack still keeps everything alive 1′ from the end. Sinagra and Jacimovic, then misses the equalizer but the guard with the number 10 then suffers a foul and from the line signs the overtaking on 77-78. In the last action, Morvillo misses the winning shot and Sinagra fixes the final result on 77-79.

This is the post-match comment by the decisive Simone Sinagra: “We wanted to win, unfortunately it didn’t go as we wanted in the whole group stage because we wanted to have the advantage of playing the Final Eight at home. But we bet on this match and luckily it went well for us”.