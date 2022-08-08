Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara respond in their own way on social media to the rumors of separation circulated in recent days
Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara respond in their own way on social media to the rumors of separation circulated in recent days. The PSG striker, in fact, shared an Instagram story of his wife and agent that portrays them together, with a lot of laughter to underline the mockery of some indiscretions. Here is the post:
7 August – 17:37
© breaking latest news
See also The Guangzhou team hopes that the Football Association will refund the signing adjustment fee to guarantee the treatment of the 5 main players who stay in the team – yqqlm