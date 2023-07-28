Home » Icardi stays at Galatasaray, PSG sells him permanently – Football
Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, who was on loan at Galatasaray last season, has signed with a transfer to the Turkish club. PSG announced it, without specifying either the duration or the amount of the contract, but wishing their former player best wishes.


The 30-year-old ex-Nerazzurri helped the team win the Super Lig title, their 23rd Turkish league title, last season, scoring 22 goals and seven assists. Reinforcing the Istanbul side are now Ivorian international Wilfried Zaha, a former Crystal Palace striker, and Congolese Cédric Bakambu, top scorer in the Greek league last season. Icardi, who had a contract in Paris until June 2024, was loaned out in September after two disappointing seasons with Paris Sg.

