Ice, figure skating tricolors: Rizzo is back as champion, confirms Guignard-Fabbri

In Brunico the men’s title goes to the Milanese after five years (Grassl 4th), hat-trick by Gutmann, first success in pairs for Conti-Macii and in dance five by Charlene and Marco

Andrea Buongiovanni

@abuongi

Four titles: two confirmations and two novelties. The Italian figure skating championships at the Intercable Arena in Brunico offer expected and less expected results. The movement, less than 40 days from the European Championships in Espoo, in Finland (25-28 January) – where the blue delegation will have to make the most of the absence of the Russian specialists, suspended due to the well-known international events – can be sufficiently optimistic. The team, taking into account the passes available, will unofficially be composed of Matteo Rizzo, Nikolaj Memola, Daniel Grassl (men), Lara Guttman (women), Sara Conti-Niccolò Macii, Rebecca Ghilardi-Filippo Ambrosini, Lucrezia Beccari-Matteo Guarise (couples) and Charlene Guignard-Marco Fabbri, Vicky Manni-Carlo Röthlisberger (dance).

Men

Matteo Rizzo, after the Milan 2017 title and four consecutive second places (seven in total), is the new Italian champion. Daniel Grassl, who was chasing the top five also in light of the success in the short program on Saturday, even rolls off the podium, fourth. Not even the 24-year-old Milanese from the Fiamme Azzurre is free from flaws (double fall on a repeated quadruple toe loop). But Franca Bianconi’s student at IceLab in Bergamo closes an (imperfect) quadruple loop and five triples, including two good axels, one of which in combination with a double. Enough to collect a total of 245.64 points and the coveted success. However, the free is the prerogative of 19-year-old Nikolaj Memola who, fresh from his great success in the final of the junior Grand Prix in Turin the previous weekend, finishes second (241.69). Third, as in the two previous editions, is Gabriele Frangipani (232.70). Grassl – an exercise to forget, between falls and strategic errors – is in fact fourth (220.69), a result that is probably also the result of the somewhat confused choices of the last few months. The fact remains that, looking to the future, the sector as a whole remains reliable, competitive and complete. Since the Europeans. Meanwhile, the junior title rewards Matteo Nalbone (146.49).

Donne

Even the women’s competition is not of excellent technical quality: but here the sector, unlike the men’s one, is still unable to express athletes capable of playing important roles at an international level. All this, of course, without taking anything away from the deserving Lara Gutmann, capable of the third consecutive success after having represented Italy at the Beijing Olympics (for the team competition only) and at the Montpellier World Cup. The 20-year-old student of Gabriele Minchio and bearer of the Fiamme Oro, second after the short behind Ginevra Negrello for 4/100, wins the free throw hands down and closes with a total of 189.88. The Varesina Negrello, 18 years old on the day of the first segment of the race, is placed with 170.38, while the third place belongs to the 15 year old Anna Pezzetta (165.18). The junior title rewards Amanda Ghezzo (148.16).

Couples

In any case, the race would have awarded new champions. Nicole Della Monica-Matteo Guarise, won seven consecutive titles, after the Chinese Games, stepped aside. To take up the heavy legacy are, among the applause, Sara Conti-Niccolò Macii, already third in the last three editions. The Icelab couple led by Barbara Luoni (she is 22 years old from Bergamo, he is 27 years old from Milan), third in the Grand Prix final last week, is on the rise and the result (202.75 points) confirms it, with success in both programs, technically quality with solid triple twists and effective lifts. Behind them, second for the fifth consecutive year (after also two third places), Rebecca Ghilardi-Filippo Ambrosini, fast and sufficiently precise (191.21). Then the big news: Lucrezia Beccari-Matteo Guarise, third with 176.99, “mixed” tandem by club (Fiamme Azzurre/Fiamme Oro) and by age, with more than 15 years of difference (19 celebrated on the day of the free September he, soon to marry). The two, only at the third race together of their career, show an excellent harmony and good couple elements. Della Monica herself also celebrated them on the kiss and cry… Among the juniors, the title goes to Irina Napolitano-Edoardo Comi (101.86).

Danza

For Charlene Guignard-Marco Fabbri it is five (after eight consecutive second places). The expert duo of the Fiamme Azzurre coached by Barbara Fusar Poli, fresh from third place last weekend in the final of the Grand Prix of Turin – a result even below expectations, after the two successes in the qualifying rounds – dominates with 225.78 points and proposals that convince more and more. Next goal: the European Championships where, on the bulletin board the bronze medals of Minsk 2019 and Tallinn 2022, they will legitimately go hunting for the most prestigious loot. Absent the French champions of everything Gabriella Papadakis-Guillaume Cizeron (pause for reflection or definitive withdrawal?) and the Russians (in Estonia, a year ago, gold and silver in front of them), the mission is possible. In Finland there will also be Vicky Manni-Carlo Röthlisberger (Accademia Ghiaccio San Donato), second with 176.49 and revelation of the season. The two, like Guignard-Fabbri, a couple in life too, after having represented Switzerland (his country of origin) for five years, now fly the Italian flag and, coached by Luca Lanotte, have made a big leap in quality. The third place goes to Carolina Portesi Peroni-Michael Chrastecky (165.49). The junior title to Noemi Maria Tali-Stefano Frasca (158.26).

December 18, 2022 (change December 18, 2022 | 11:00 pm)

