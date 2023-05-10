Ice hockey: Another cancellation for the World Cup – Striker Eder is also out

Status: 05/10/2023 12:22 p.m

On Friday, the German national ice hockey team will start the World Cup with the first group game against Sweden. The flood of bad news just didn’t stop.

On the day of departure for the World Cup in Finland and Latvia, the number of cancellations for the German national ice hockey team increased again.

After several top performers and veterans, striker Andreas Eder from the German champions EHC Red Bull Munich also has to sit out with a lower body injury and was unable to take the flight to Finland. This was announced by the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB). This brings the number of injury-related absences for the new national coach Harold Kreis to 15.

World Cup start against Sweden

Kreis nominated former AHL forward Manuel Wiederer for his World Championship debut, which begins on Friday in Tampere against eleven-time world champions Sweden. The striker had surprisingly missed the playoffs with the Eisbären Berlin in the German Ice Hockey League and is now expected in Tampere on Thursday.

In view of the defensive reinforcements with NHL top defender Moritz Seider and AHL defenders Kai Wissmann and Leon Gawanke, who are also traveling from North America, Kreis eliminated four defenders from his provisional squad. Dominik Bittner (Grizzlys Wolfsburg), Tobias Fohrler (HC Ambrì-Piotta), Marco Nowak (Eisbären Berlin) and Mario Zimmermann (Straubing Tigers) are no longer part of the German squad for the World Cup.

25-strong squad

Kreis has nominated three goalkeepers, eight defenders and 14 forwards for its 25-man squad. “We are convinced that we have filled all the roles that we consider necessary very well. We are pleased that after many weeks of intensive, joint preparation, things are finally getting started,” said Kreis.