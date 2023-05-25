Ice hockey: attractive opponents for “bulls” and “sharks”

The new edition of the CHL, which starts on August 31st, has a new mode. For the first time there are no longer groups, but a kind of basic round based on the league model, in which each team plays six games against six different teams from a total of twelve nations.

HC Tiwag Innsbruck in particular, who came third in the regular season of the ICE Hockey League and was able to book the CHL ticket for the first time, overcame extremely high hurdles. In addition to Servette Geneva, the Innsbruckers drawn from Pot C will also meet Swedish top club Skelleftea and the Belfast Giants from Northern Ireland at home. The German champions Red Bull Munich, the EHC Biel from Switzerland and the Danish representative Aalborg are waiting away.

German duo for Salzburg

There are also overlaps with Red Bull Salzburg, which was drawn from Pot A. Because the ICE champions also meet from the northern Swedish club Skelleftea and the “giants” from Belfast – but with reversed home rights compared to Innsbruck. The ICE master also has to go to Adler Mannheim for this. At home, the “Bulls” not only welcome Ingolstadt, but also the Penguins from Lahti, Finland.

As the third ICE representative, HC Bozen, who had finished first in the league, were drawn home games with Lahti and the Stavanger Oilers as well as away games at Servette Geneva, at the Eagles in Mannheim and in Northern Ireland at the Giants. As a special treat, Bozen welcomes Ilves Tampere, the second major club in the current World Cup host city.

New mode for more excitement

The game dates are not fixed yet, the earliest game day is August 31st. The ICE, led by Austria, with runners-up Bozen, like the other five founding leagues (Sweden, Finland, Czech Republic, Germany and Switzerland) only has three teams each. The new mode should also provide more variety and excitement.

With the collected points after the basic round, there is a ranking of all now 24 (instead of 32) teams. The top 16 qualify for the round of 16, where the best team in the regular season meets 16th in the table, the second best 15th and so on. The play-offs begin on November 14th, the CHL final is on February 20th, 2024.

Champions Hockey League 2023/24

Draw regular season

Red Bull Salzburg

home games:

ERC Ingolstadt (GER)

Lahti Pelicans (FIN)

Stavanger Oilers (NOR)

Away games:

Skelleftea AIK (SWE)

Adler Mannheim (GER)

Belfast Giants (GBR)

HC Innsbruck

home games:

Servette Geneva (SUI)

Skelleftea AIK (SWE)

Belfast Giants (GBR)

Away games:

Red Bull Munich (GER)

EHC Biel Biel (SUI)

Aalborg Pirates (DEN)

HC Bozen

home games:

Ilves Tampere (FIN)

Lahti Pelicans (FIN)

Stavanger Oilers (NOR)

Away games:

Servette Geneva (SUI)

Adler Mannheim (GER)

Belfast Giants (GBR)