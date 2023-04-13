An invincible goalkeeper and two defenders became match winners for the Italians, although the Austrians set the tone for long stretches. After a goalless first third, Marco Defrancesco put the hosts ahead in the 30th minute. His defense colleague Peter Spornberger ensured the decision in the final section in the power play (50th) in favor of the Italians, who, unlike Austria, are fighting in Divison IA in Nottingham for promotion back to the A group this year.

“I was super happy with the performance in the first 40 minutes, we dominated Italy, only the goals didn’t come. That was too bad. But we did a lot of things right, we were fast, we were a nuisance, we were dominant in this phase,” said team boss Bader with the missed chances. “The start in the last third was also very good with many chances to score. In the end it was difficult with four penalties in the last third. The Italians then got space to take the game home.”

chance for revenge

After all, in two days Austria has the chance to take revenge. On Friday (5.30 p.m.) Bader’s boys and the “Azzurri” will face each other again in Innsbruck. “We want to build on the first 40 minutes and take the next step,” said Bader. After that, the ÖEHV selection will test twice against Germany, first on April 20 (7.30 p.m. live on ORF Sport +) in Deggendorf and two days later in Landshut. Austria will play the first World Cup game in Tampere on May 13 (11:20 a.m. CEST) against France.

Bader had previously nominated eight new players compared to the previous week and increased the squad to 28 men. A month before the start of the World Cup, however, it is becoming apparent that Austria will fight for relegation without players with experience in the National Hockey League (NHL). Marco Kasper (Detroit Red Wings) is out with a fractured kneecap, former NHL pro Michael Raffl is out with a shoulder injury and Marco Rossi is currently needed at the Minnesota Wild.

Ice hockey test match

Wednesday:

Italy – Austria 2-0

(0:0 1:0 1:0)

Tore: Defrancesco (30.), Spornberger (50./PP)