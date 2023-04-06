Due to a few injured players, Bader had nominated three players from the spusu Vienna Capitals, who were eliminated in the semi-finals of the win2day ICE Hockey League, for the first World Cup test. “These are young players who all showed up in the play-offs,” explained the 58-year-old Swiss. “Bernhard Posch and Niklas Würschl were already there in December, I have already observed Mathias Böhm in the youth selections.”

Bader has given three goals for the duel with Slovenia. “The players should show themselves from their best side. We want to play our game, implement the tactical guidelines and we want to end the team camp with a win,” emphasized the ÖEHV team boss, who, among others, gave David Reinbacher (EHC Kloten) and Raphael Herburger (HC Lugano) a break due to minor injuries. The duo should be back for the second World Cup test against Italy on Wednesday in Bruneck.

Countdown to the Ice Hockey World Championship is on The Ice Hockey A World Championship starts in Finland in five weeks. An international match against Slovenia is on the program for Austria’s team on Thursday as preparation.

Kasper falls out due to injury for the World Cup

At the World Cup finals, where Austria were in Group A against France (May 13), Sweden (May 14), Denmark (May 16), USA (May 17), Germany (May 19), Finland (May 20) and Hungary (May 22) scores, young star Marco Kasper will definitely not be there. The 18-year-old from Carinthia, who made his debut for the Detroit Red Wings of the National Hockey League (NHL) last weekend, will be sidelined for at least six weeks with a knee injury.

After his surprise NHL appearance, Kasper, who suffered from persistent knee problems, was given a thorough evaluation. The X-ray showed a broken kneecap, so the soon to be 19-year-old is no longer an issue for the upcoming World Cup in Tampere and Riga.

“First and foremost, I feel sorry for Marco that he won’t be able to finish the season after his amazing debut in the NHL. Of course it’s a shame for the national team, but unfortunately that’s part of the sport and is not uncommon. We wish him a good and speedy recovery,” said the team boss.

NHL debut with a fractured kneecap

After Kasper was eliminated with Rögle BK in the quarterfinals in the Swedish league, the Red Wings immediately ordered him to North America. The number eight in the 2022 NHL draft has not yet drafted against the Winnipeg Jets due to a minor injury. However, the debut followed shortly afterwards and was crowned with success with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

IMAGO/Dan Hamilton



In Detroit’s 5-0 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, Kasper again had to sit out due to injury. An X-ray has now traced the cause and it is now known that the center played around 50 minutes on his debut with a fractured kneecap. “Looking back, that’s a little crazy. I felt pain during the game, but I thought I had to push through and finish the game,” said Kasper.

No surgery necessary

According to initial information, the Carinthian will be out for at least six weeks. Lucky in misfortune: He does not need an operation because nothing has shifted and it is not a question of a comminuted fracture. “Under the circumstances, I’m okay. Of course my knee hurts and it’s a pity that I can’t finish the season and miss the World Cup,” said Kasper.