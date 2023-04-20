Ice hockey: Austria’s false start makes Germans cheer

The game started badly for the Austrians. Nico Feldner had to go to the penalty box after just 18 seconds. Germany used the majority to lead Dominik Bokk (2nd minute). Only a short time later, Parker made Tuomie 2-0 (6th) with a remarkable solo, in which he didn’t give goalkeeper David Madleher a chance.

After the cold shower, the Austrians recovered and played on an equal footing with the higher rated hosts, who are also group opponents of the red-white-red selection at the World Cup in Tampere in May. Despite some good offensive actions, Bader’s boys – in which striker Senna Peeters made his debut in the national team – could not reward themselves with a goal.

APA/dpa/Armin Weigel



The first of two tests against the Germans was the fourth of a total of nine on the way to the 2023 World Cup, which will take place for Austria in Tampere, Finland, like last year. So far, Bader’s selection has held one win and three losses. The chance to improve the record and take revenge on Germany is already available on Saturday (5:00 p.m.) in Landshut.

Ice hockey test match

Thursday:

Germany – Austria 2-0

(2:0 0:0 0:0)

Deggendorf

Tore: Bokk (2nd/PP), Tuomie (6th)