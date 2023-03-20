Home Sports Ice hockey: Capitals throw Innsbruck out of the play-off
Sports

Ice hockey: Capitals throw Innsbruck out of the play-off

by admin
Ice hockey: Capitals throw Innsbruck out of the play-off

Eishockey

The Vienna Capitals are the third team to reach the semi-finals of the ICE Hockey League. The Viennese easily won their home game against Innsbruck 5-1 on Sunday and won the “best of seven” series 4-2. In a duel with the winners of the regular season, HCB Südtirol, Black Wings Linz managed to equalize 3:3 after extra time with a 2:1, which means that there will be a decisive game in Bolzano on Tuesday.

19.03.2023 20.47

Online since yesterday at 8:47 p.m

The Capitals made a powerful start in front of 4,750 fans and were rewarded by goals from Jeremy Gregoire (7th) and Matt Bradley (17th). Innsbruck improved in the middle third, but again only the Viennese scored in the person of Gregoire (34th) outnumbered to 3:0. It wasn’t until the 50th minute that Simon Bourque scored the first goal for the visitors.

The Caps struck back immediately with the 4:1 by top scorer Max Zimmer, in the final phase the top scorer increased with an empty net hit. The Viennese are in the semi-finals for the sixth time in a row.

Linz forces a decision game

In Linz, Brian Lebler gave the home side the lead in the seventh minute, but Bozen equalized exactly 60 seconds later through Brad McClure. After that, both teams neutralized each other for long stretches and after two goalless periods it went into extra time. In the ninth minute of overtime, Martin Schumnig let the 3,400 spectators cheer for the decisive 2:1 and the continuation of the season.

See also  Pantani and drugs: the Cesena ultras wanted to protect Marco

This means that the semifinals won’t start until Friday. In addition to the “Caps”, there are also defending champions Salzburg and KAC, who were promoted early against Fehervar and VSV.

Win2day ICE Hockey League, quarterfinals, fifth day of play

Sunday:

Vienna – Innsbruck 5:1

(2:0 1:0 2:1)

Goals: Gregoire (7′, 34’/SH), Bradley (17′), Zimmer (51′, 59’/EN) and Bourque (50′)

Penalty minutes: 14 or 12

Final score in the “Best of seven” series: 4:2

Linz – Bozen 2:1 n. v.

(1:1 0:0 0:0 / 1:0)

Goals: Lebler (7th), Schumnig (69th) and McClure (8th)

Penalty minutes: 0 or 31

Stand in der „Best of seven“-Serie: 3:3

Already in the semifinals: KAC and Salzburg

You may also like

Carlos Alcaraz after his title in Indian Wells:...

Nita’s heroic mission in Pardubice continues. He made...

Formula 1: Fernando Alonso reinstated on podium in...

Napoli remain on course for the title in...

Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace: ‘Fearless Gunners have a...

3/19 Today’s betting recommendation Champions League Real Madrid...

Formula 1: ‘The fastest car I have seen’...

Plzeň – Bohemians 1:2, Viktoria Plzeň’s misery continues,...

Partial OKC, Phoenix Suns reassembled and beaten

Solidly do a good job in various tasks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy