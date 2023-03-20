The Capitals made a powerful start in front of 4,750 fans and were rewarded by goals from Jeremy Gregoire (7th) and Matt Bradley (17th). Innsbruck improved in the middle third, but again only the Viennese scored in the person of Gregoire (34th) outnumbered to 3:0. It wasn’t until the 50th minute that Simon Bourque scored the first goal for the visitors.

The Caps struck back immediately with the 4:1 by top scorer Max Zimmer, in the final phase the top scorer increased with an empty net hit. The Viennese are in the semi-finals for the sixth time in a row.

Linz forces a decision game

In Linz, Brian Lebler gave the home side the lead in the seventh minute, but Bozen equalized exactly 60 seconds later through Brad McClure. After that, both teams neutralized each other for long stretches and after two goalless periods it went into extra time. In the ninth minute of overtime, Martin Schumnig let the 3,400 spectators cheer for the decisive 2:1 and the continuation of the season.

This means that the semifinals won’t start until Friday. In addition to the “Caps”, there are also defending champions Salzburg and KAC, who were promoted early against Fehervar and VSV.

Win2day ICE Hockey League, quarterfinals, fifth day of play

Sunday:

Vienna – Innsbruck 5:1

(2:0 1:0 2:1)

Goals: Gregoire (7′, 34’/SH), Bradley (17′), Zimmer (51′, 59’/EN) and Bourque (50′)

Penalty minutes: 14 or 12

Final score in the “Best of seven” series: 4:2

Linz – Bozen 2:1 n. v.

(1:1 0:0 0:0 / 1:0)

Goals: Lebler (7th), Schumnig (69th) and McClure (8th)

Penalty minutes: 0 or 31

Stand in der „Best of seven“-Serie: 3:3

Already in the semifinals: KAC and Salzburg