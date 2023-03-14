Home Sports Ice hockey coach Jan Cadieux in the footsteps of father Paul-André
by admin
The coach Jan Cadieux wants to catch up with the qualifying winners Geneva/Servette what Paul-André Cadieux missed: winning the title in the play-offs. The father will be watching closely, although he is recovering from two serious surgeries.

With Paul-André Cadieux (with the trophy), success returned to SC Bern. In four years he celebrated three titles with the Bernese.

Keystone

Since Saturday evening and the end of the pre-play-offs, the pairings in the play-off quarter-finals have been decided. The qualifying winner Geneva/Servette meets HC Lugano from Tuesday, EHC Biel, second in the regular season, meets SC Bern. The number one contenders for the title are Geneva. Although they only secured the best starting position on the last day of qualifying, they were the first team to definitely qualify for the play-offs in the extremely even championship.

