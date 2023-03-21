It’s news that makes hit fans sad, but fans of the Kölner Haie should be happy. Pop star Helene Fischer has to postpone the start of her tour because of a rib injury. For the hockey club, this could give a big advantage in the playoffs.

Dhe Kölner Haie have had a tough few weeks. Players have probably seen the bus driver more often than their own families. In the final sprint of the German Ice Hockey League (DEL), the Haie had to play nine games in a row in foreign arenas. They proved to be away specialists and still fought their way to sixth place, which secured them direct participation in the play-offs.

There they meet the Adler Mannheim in the DEL classic. After three of seven possible quarter-final games, the Haie are leading 2-1, and the fourth game will take place on Tuesday evening in Cologne’s Lanxess Arena. Everything indicates that the series will remain hard-fought and last at least six games. The possible sixth game, in which Cologne has home rights again, will take place on Sunday.

Until a regrettable accident by Helene Fischer, the sharks had a real problem. Because the arena was actually booked for a concert by the hit superstar on Sunday. The Haie had already found an alternative venue and would have switched to Krefeld. A serious disadvantage in the play-offs, where home advantage and support from the fans are doubly important.

Helene Fischer must “follow the urgent medical advice”

But then came the news, which should have worried Helene Fischer fans and reluctant fans of the Haie. “Unfortunately, I have to tell you that I fractured my ribs during rehearsals. I hope you know how sorry I am about this, because I know how happy it is that it’s finally starting and how much inconvenience a transfer brings with it for you. Believe me, I would have wished it differently, but I have to follow urgent medical advice,” Fischer wrote on Instagram.

On Sunday, a possible sixth game is not about “breathless through the night”, but about goals on the ice. “Due to Helene Fischer’s concert being postponed at short notice, the Lanxess Arena is now available to the Kölner Haie for a possible game 6 in the quarter-finals against Adler Mannheim on Sunday,” confirmed the DEL.